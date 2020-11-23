In the latest trading session, 1,085,452 Triumph Group, Inc.(NYSE:TGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.59 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.0105, the market valuation stands at $603.96 Million. TGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.49% off its 52-week high of $29.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.94% up since. When we look at Triumph Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

Analysts give the Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Triumph Group, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.05%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.50- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 7.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5414, with the 5-day performance at 0.1924 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 0.5986 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGI’s forecast low is $2 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -82.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triumph Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +85.14% over the past 6 months, a -118.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.8%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Triumph Group, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -114.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -102.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.4% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Triumph Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.31% per year.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Triumph Group, Inc. shares while 90.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.86%. There are 215 institutions holding the Triumph Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 7.8 Million TGI shares worth $50.8 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.86% or 7.23 Million shares worth $47.04 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 4599600 shares estimated at $41.44 Million under it, the former controlled 8.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 8.4% of the shares, roughly 4.38 Million shares worth around $28.9 Million.