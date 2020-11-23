In the latest trading session, 3,642,251 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.(NYSE:TAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0412, the market valuation stands at $16.5 Million. TAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -250% off its 52-week high of $0.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50% up since. When we look at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 Million.

Analysts give the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Although TAT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.12%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.28 on Friday, Nov 20 added 14.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5095, with the 5-day performance at 0.0881 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) is -0.0046 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 941.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +941.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 941.67% for it to hit the projected low.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.3%. The 2020 estimates are for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.78% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares while 13.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.27%. There are 32 institutions holding the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock share, with West Family Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.78% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million TAT shares worth $602.57 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 1.31 Million shares worth $305.04 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 482400 shares estimated at $130.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 337.88 Thousand shares worth around $91.23 Thousand.