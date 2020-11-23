In the latest trading session, 4,590,760 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0 or -0.0062, the market valuation stands at $90.85 Million. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -324.14% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.76% up since. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.8 Million.

Analysts give the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TNXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Although TNXP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.62%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.67 on Monday, Nov 16 added 13.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5041, with the 5-day performance at -0.061 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -0.1757 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 780.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 134.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 417.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +417.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 417.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 4.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.61%. There are 45 institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million TNXP shares worth $1.24 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 717.71 Thousand shares worth $602.88 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 383084 shares estimated at $233.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 204.57 Thousand shares worth around $181.08 Thousand.