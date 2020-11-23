In the latest trading session, 1,399,361 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.84 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.1023, the market valuation stands at $36.34 Million. PECK’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.82% off its 52-week high of $14.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.22% up since. When we look at The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 503.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

Analysts give the The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PECK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) trade information

Instantly PECK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.23%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.30-6 on Friday, Nov 20 added 6.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7581, with the 5-day performance at 0.1176 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) is -0.038 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 272.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 157.75 days.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.2%. The 2020 estimates are for The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.97% of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. shares while 3.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.08%. There are 11 institutions holding the The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 94.9 Thousand PECK shares worth $672.84 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 16.36 Thousand shares worth $116.01 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 8305 shares estimated at $28.49 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Thousand shares worth around $11.79 Thousand.