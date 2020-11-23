In the latest trading session, 1,743,879 Tattooed Chef, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.15 changing hands around -$0.64 or -0.0405, the market valuation stands at $996.32 Million. TTCF’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.54% off its 52-week high of $27.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.82% up since. When we look at Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Although TTCF has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.05%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.65- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 13.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4941, with the 5-day performance at -0.0827 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -0.2063 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tattooed Chef, Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders