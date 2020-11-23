In the latest trading session, 13,092,096 Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:SBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.16 changing hands around $1.46 or 0.0591, the market valuation stands at $1.03 Billion. SBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.71% off its 52-week high of $28.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.14% up since. When we look at Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 Million.

Analysts give the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SBE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

Instantly SBE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.91%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.70- on Friday, Nov 20 added 8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.6694, with the 5-day performance at 0.5807 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) is 0.6309 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares while 51.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.72%. There are 63 institutions holding the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million SBE shares worth $33.4 Million.

Governors Lane LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.06% or 961.49 Thousand shares worth $15Million as of 44103.