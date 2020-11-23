In the latest trading session, 2,146,289 So-Young International Inc.(NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.48 changing hands around $1.28 or 0.097, the market valuation stands at $1.54 Billion. SY’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.91% off its 52-week high of $16.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.54% up since. When we look at So-Young International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.53 Million.

Analysts give the So-Young International Inc. (SY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. So-Young International Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.04.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.7%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.10- on Friday, Nov 20 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1849, with the 5-day performance at 0.0961 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 0.1286 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the So-Young International Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.21% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. So-Young International Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.67 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that So-Young International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $67.26 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $42.64 Million and $50.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for So-Young International Inc. earnings to increase by 413.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.08% of So-Young International Inc. shares while 30.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.27%. There are 44 institutions holding the So-Young International Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 96.3% of the shares, roughly 12.52 Million SY shares worth $156.36 Million.

First Manhattan Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.34% or 4.33 Million shares worth $54.13 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 579025 shares estimated at $8.3 Million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 4.34% of the shares, roughly 563.98 Thousand shares worth around $7.65 Million.