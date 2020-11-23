In the latest trading session, 1,178,431 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SLCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.0071, the market valuation stands at $309.85 Million. SLCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.32% off its 52-week high of $6.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.15% up since. When we look at U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.27 Million.

Analysts give the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SLCA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Although SLCA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.71%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.35-3 on Friday, Nov 20 added 3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3187, with the 5-day performance at 0.3516 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is 0.5404 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.54, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLCA’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.33% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.67% over the past 6 months, a 204.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.6%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +32.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -866.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $187.1 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $193.25 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $339.06 Million and $269.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2020 estimates are for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.8% of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. shares while 80.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.43%. There are 203 institutions holding the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 11.06 Million SLCA shares worth $33.19 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 8.77 Million shares worth $26.32 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5477884 shares estimated at $16.43 Million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.16% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $13.66 Million.