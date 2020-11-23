In the latest trading session, 4,937,398 Slack Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:WORK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.22 changing hands around $0.98 or 0.0333, the market valuation stands at $17.27 Billion. WORK’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.59% off its 52-week high of $40.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.03% up since. When we look at Slack Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.47 Million.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Instantly WORK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.33%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.04- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.333, with the 5-day performance at 0.1494 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is 0.0419 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Slack Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -268.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Slack Technologies, Inc. shares while 86.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.66%. There are 673 institutions holding the Slack Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.63% of the shares, roughly 65.86 Million WORK shares worth $1.77 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.83% or 62Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14411808 shares estimated at $448.06 Million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 11.53 Million shares worth around $358.59 Million.