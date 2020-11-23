In the latest trading session, 1,167,092 Shift Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.59 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.0186, the market valuation stands at $541.09 Million. SFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.48% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 2.88% up since. When we look at Shift Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 922.25 Million.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Although SFT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.86%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.75-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 14.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.341, with the 5-day performance at -0.096 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is -0.3915 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Shift Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders