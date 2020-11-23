In the latest trading session, 1,018,212 Seres Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MCRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.49 changing hands around $2.44 or 0.0761, the market valuation stands at $3.15 Billion. MCRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.63% off its 52-week high of $38.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.69% up since. When we look at Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 796.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.57 Million.

Analysts give the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MCRB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.61%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $38.50- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 10.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.9971, with the 5-day performance at 0.0009 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 0.0915 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCRB’s forecast low is $24 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +456.74% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -12%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.92 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $6.35 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $7.62 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 48.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.21%. There are 158 institutions holding the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 23.64% of the shares, roughly 21.57 Million MCRB shares worth $610.7 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.47% or 12.29 Million shares worth $348.02 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 8356976 shares estimated at $31.26 Million under it, the former controlled 9.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.63% of the shares, roughly 4.23 Million shares worth around $111.93 Million.