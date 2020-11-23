In the latest trading session, 1,505,094 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.8 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.0375, the market valuation stands at $1.22 Billion. SBH’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.06% off its 52-week high of $19.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.85% up since. When we look at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Analysts give the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SBH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Instantly SBH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.75%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.35- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4082, with the 5-day performance at 0.0496 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is 0.1663 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBH’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 19.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.6% per year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares while 119.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.53%. There are 295 institutions holding the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 17.56% of the shares, roughly 19.81 Million SBH shares worth $172.17 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15% or 16.93 Million shares worth $147.1 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. With 8140722 shares estimated at $70.74 Million under it, the former controlled 7.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund held about 5.31% of the shares, roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $69.57 Million.