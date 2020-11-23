In the latest trading session, 6,719,017 Rocket Companies, Inc.(NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.39 changing hands around -$0.57 or -0.0273, the market valuation stands at $40.51 Billion. RKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.81% off its 52-week high of $34.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 14.17% up since. When we look at Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.18 Million.

Analysts give the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RKT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.86.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKT’s forecast low is $19 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.45% per year.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares while 68.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.62%. There are 233 institutions holding the Rocket Companies, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 10.76 Million RKT shares worth $214.4 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 9.51 Million shares worth $189.5 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 2183323 shares estimated at $43.51 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 1.7 Million shares worth around $33.88 Million.