In the latest trading session, 4,022,009 Resideo Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:REZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.55 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.0057, the market valuation stands at $2.17 Billion. REZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.68% off its 52-week high of $19.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.8% up since. When we look at Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended REZI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) trade information

Instantly REZI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.57%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.36- on Monday, Nov 16 added 4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4711, with the 5-day performance at -0.0995 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is 0.5408 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REZI’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Resideo Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +171.25% over the past 6 months, a 27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Resideo Technologies, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +82.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 335.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.28 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.3 Billion and $1.18 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Resideo Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.2% per year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Resideo Technologies, Inc. shares while 93.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.38%. There are 480 institutions holding the Resideo Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 18.68 Million REZI shares worth $205.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 12.22 Million shares worth $134.38 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 7661156 shares estimated at $84.27 Million under it, the former controlled 6.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 3.52 Million shares worth around $38.68 Million.