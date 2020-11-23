In the latest trading session, 2,198,711 RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.98 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.1506, the market valuation stands at $17.61 Million. RAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.82% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.22% up since. When we look at RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 Million.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.06%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.979 on Friday, Nov 20 added 0.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4073, with the 5-day performance at 0.3971 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 0.4818 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 49.1 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.3%. The 2020 estimates are for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -461.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.99% of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 37.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.92%. There are 18 institutions holding the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 241.81 Thousand RAVE shares worth $107.27 Thousand.

Watchman Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 212.45 Thousand shares worth $94.24 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 135922 shares estimated at $102.55 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 103.39 Thousand shares worth around $78.01 Thousand.