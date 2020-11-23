In the latest trading session, 1,064,892 Ra Medical Systems, Inc.(NYSE:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.39 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.0758, the market valuation stands at $18.65 Million. RMED’s current price is a discount, trading about -952.43% off its 52-week high of $67.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.49% up since. When we look at Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.35 Million.

Analysts give the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$2.74.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.58%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.48-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 14.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7738, with the 5-day performance at 0.1661 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is 0.0475 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 193.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $12.5 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +291.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 95.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -51.95% over the past 6 months, a -80.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +84.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.24 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $1.39 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.97% of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 15.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.22%. There are 24 institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 136.6 Thousand RMED shares worth $990.34 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 40.99 Thousand shares worth $297.19 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 9649 shares estimated at $118.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6Thousand shares worth around $73.88 Thousand.