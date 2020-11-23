In the latest trading session, 3,199,302 Qudian Inc.(NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.5 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.0135, the market valuation stands at $380.58 Million. QD’s current price is a discount, trading about -247.33% off its 52-week high of $5.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.33% up since. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 Million.

Analysts give the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.35%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.6 on Monday, Nov 16 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6815, with the 5-day performance at -0.0323 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 0.0274 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qudian Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -11.24% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Qudian Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -91.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.23 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $169.85 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $370.22 Million and $276Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 145.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to increase by 40.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.86% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Qudian Inc. shares while 32.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.17%. There are 114 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million QD shares worth $6.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 5.35 Million shares worth $6.64 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2449724 shares estimated at $3.97 Million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Million shares worth around $3.51 Million.