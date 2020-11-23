In the latest trading session, 1,058,437 PolyMet Mining Corp.(NYSE:PLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.41 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.046, the market valuation stands at $342.36 Million. PLM’s current price is a discount, trading about -184.46% off its 52-week high of $9.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.01% up since. When we look at PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 721.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 Million.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

Instantly PLM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.6%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.54-3 on Monday, Nov 16 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3399, with the 5-day performance at 0.0895 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) is -0.1073 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 481.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 197.33 days.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2020 estimates are for PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -83.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.76% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares while 1.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.29%. There are 35 institutions holding the PolyMet Mining Corp. stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 295.01 Thousand PLM shares worth $1.08 Million.

U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 200.41 Thousand shares worth $731.48 Thousand as of 44103.