In the latest trading session, 5,472,243 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.(NYSE:PAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.44 changing hands around $0.51 or 0.0649, the market valuation stands at $6.14 Billion. PAA’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.74% off its 52-week high of $19.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.45% up since. When we look at Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 Million.

Analysts give the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PAA as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.49%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.74-3 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5402, with the 5-day performance at 0.0362 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is 0.2397 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAA’s forecast low is $8 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -19.82% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -2.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.27 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.64 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. earnings to decrease by -2.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 02, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 8.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.72. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 9.24%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.49% of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 46.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.22%. There are 391 institutions holding the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 49.05 Million PAA shares worth $293.34 Million.

Blackstone Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 33.19 Million shares worth $198.5 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. With 41547193 shares estimated at $294.15 Million under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 10.12 Million shares worth around $60.5 Million.