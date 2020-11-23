In the latest trading session, 1,698,025 PennantPark Investment Corporation(NASDAQ:PNNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.0119, the market valuation stands at $285.61 Million. PNNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.03% off its 52-week high of $6.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.69% up since. When we look at PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 932.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 367.58 Million.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) trade information

Instantly PNNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.19%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.41-3 on Friday, Nov 20 added 3.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3476, with the 5-day performance at 0.2948 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is 0.3742 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 206.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PennantPark Investment Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.08% over the past 6 months, a -9.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. PennantPark Investment Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -13.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.8 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PennantPark Investment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $22.18 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $27.58 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.08%. The 2020 estimates are for PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

PNNT Dividends

PennantPark Investment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 11.4% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.48. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 13.78%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares while 31.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.75%. There are 99 institutions holding the PennantPark Investment Corporation stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.73% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million PNNT shares worth $7.97 Million.

Lsv Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 2.19 Million shares worth $6.98 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1944243 shares estimated at $5.66 Million under it, the former controlled 2.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $5.46 Million.