In the latest trading session, 71,809,717 Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.15 changing hands around -$0.83 or -0.0437, the market valuation stands at $34.08 Billion. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.32% off its 52-week high of $19.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.96% up since. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 82.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.25 Million.

Analysts give the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $10 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

