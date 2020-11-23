In the latest trading session, 4,716,746 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0395, the market valuation stands at $48.27 Million. ONTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -500% off its 52-week high of $1.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.54% up since. When we look at Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.97 Million.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Although ONTX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.95%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.278 on Friday, Nov 20 added 6.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.323, with the 5-day performance at 0.0039 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is -0.0798 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $6.63 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $50Million and $150Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4320%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.03%. There are 36 institutions holding the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 6.93 Million ONTX shares worth $1.94 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 903.4 Thousand shares worth $252.95 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. With 5090648 shares estimated at $2.88 Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $280.13 Thousand.