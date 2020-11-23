In the latest trading session, 20,506,862 Occidental Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.98 changing hands around $1.49 or 0.1105, the market valuation stands at $14.02 Billion. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.62% off its 52-week high of $47.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.12% up since. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.39 Million.

Analysts give the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended OXY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.05%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.05- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6378, with the 5-day performance at 0.1752 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 0.4895 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OXY’s forecast low is $6 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -59.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.32% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -113.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.16 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $6.8 Billion and $6.45 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to decrease by -122.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 09, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.3% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.04. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 6.81%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 68.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.91%. There are 967 institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.03% of the shares, roughly 121.31 Million OXY shares worth $1.21 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 92.87 Million shares worth $929.67 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 84693517 shares estimated at $1.55 Billion under it, the former controlled 9.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.1% of the shares, roughly 28.87 Million shares worth around $528.37 Million.