In the latest trading session, 3,679,906 Nxt-ID, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changing hands around $0 or -0.0028, the market valuation stands at $12.57 Million. NXTD’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.94% off its 52-week high of $0.889. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.213, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.83% up since. When we look at Nxt-ID, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Analysts give the Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NXTD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Nxt-ID, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Although NXTD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.28%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.4089 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 12.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2024, with the 5-day performance at 0.1379 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is -0.1381 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 925.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 374.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXTD’s forecast low is $0.35 with $0.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nxt-ID, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43983 will be $4.96 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51%. The 2020 estimates are for Nxt-ID, Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.87% of Nxt-ID, Inc. shares while 13.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.51%. There are 27 institutions holding the Nxt-ID, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.9% of the shares, roughly 663.5 Thousand NXTD shares worth $227.71 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 270.25 Thousand shares worth $92.75 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 270096 shares estimated at $136.16 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 86.54 Thousand shares worth around $33.4 Thousand.