In the latest trading session, 55,620,834 Nano Dimension Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.43 changing hands around -$1.43 or -0.244, the market valuation stands at $315.54 Million. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.44% off its 52-week high of $6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.49% up since. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.81 Million.

Analysts give the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NNDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Although NNDM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -24.4%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.88-2 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 24.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.751, with the 5-day performance at 0.2038 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 0.1845 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNDM’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to increase by 71.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 8.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.41%. There are 36 institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.22% of the shares, roughly 419.68 Thousand NNDM shares worth $1.2 Million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 227.57 Thousand shares worth $650.84 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 150000 shares estimated at $330Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 132.92 Thousand shares worth around $304.39 Thousand.