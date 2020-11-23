In the latest trading session, 5,484,950 MGM Resorts International(NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.95 changing hands around -$0.26 or -0.0099, the market valuation stands at $12.82 Billion. MGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.49% off its 52-week high of $34.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.26% up since. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.82 Million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Although MGM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.99%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.06- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2241, with the 5-day performance at -0.0262 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 0.1051 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +48.5% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. MGM Resorts International estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -122.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -140.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -59.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.97 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.19 Billion and $2.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.2%. The 2020 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to increase by 378.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.88% per year.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.01.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.72% of MGM Resorts International shares while 66.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.06%. There are 714 institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 43.02 Million MGM shares worth $935.64 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 38.98 Million shares worth $847.84 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14250000 shares estimated at $309.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 12.65 Million shares worth around $212.55 Million.