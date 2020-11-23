In the latest trading session, 1,046,225 Maxar Technologies Inc.(NYSE:MAXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.75 changing hands around -$1.02 or -0.0367, the market valuation stands at $1.63 Billion. MAXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.2% off its 52-week high of $32.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.18, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.16% up since. When we look at Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Although MAXR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.67%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.52- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7071, with the 5-day performance at 0.07 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is -0.1275 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maxar Technologies Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.46% over the past 6 months, a -267.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Maxar Technologies Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560.3 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Maxar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43435 will be $550.57 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 109.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.18% per year.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.04. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.28%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares while 77.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.04%. There are 263 institutions holding the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 5Million MAXR shares worth $124.6 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.9% or 4.83 Million shares worth $120.34 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 1655454 shares estimated at $29.73 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 2.6% of the shares, roughly 1.59 Million shares worth around $40.85 Million.