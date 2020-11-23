In the latest trading session, 1,675,751 Marin Software Incorporated(NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.07 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.0402, the market valuation stands at $18.66 Million. MRIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.36% off its 52-week high of $5.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.8% up since. When we look at Marin Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 Million.

Analysts give the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.02%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.37-1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 12.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5, with the 5-day performance at 0.125 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.3709 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 396.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 74.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 576.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRIN’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +576.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 576.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 72.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.98% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 21.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.58%. There are 21 institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.3% of the shares, roughly 405.01 Thousand MRIN shares worth $538.66 Thousand.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.5% or 194.11 Thousand shares worth $258.17 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 41968 shares estimated at $59.59 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 22.03 Thousand shares worth around $29.96 Thousand.