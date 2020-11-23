In the latest trading session, 1,459,623 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.56 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.0266, the market valuation stands at $281.77 Million. LTRPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -203.13% off its 52-week high of $7.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.858, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.48% up since. When we look at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Although LTRPA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.66%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.87-1 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 10.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6517, with the 5-day performance at 0.0281 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is 0.4971 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. shares while 77.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.43%. There are 195 institutions holding the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 5.12 Million LTRPA shares worth $8.85 Million.

Standard General L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 4.95 Million shares worth $8.56 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1852182 shares estimated at $3.95 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.46 Million shares worth around $2.52 Million.