In the latest trading session, 6,111,997 Westport Fuel Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:WPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.47 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.123, the market valuation stands at $480.7 Million. WPRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.88% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.83% up since. When we look at Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 Million.

Analysts give the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WPRT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.3%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.57-2 on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4641, with the 5-day performance at 0.3346 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 0.7979 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPRT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +101.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.31 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $72.65 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.9% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 18.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.1%. There are 94 institutions holding the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 6.27 Million WPRT shares worth $10.22 Million.

Pembroke Management, LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 4.8 Million shares worth $7.82 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 2276233 shares estimated at $2.82 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 600Thousand shares worth around $978Thousand.