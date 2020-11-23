In the latest trading session, 1,613,918 Retractable Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:RVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.01 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.0135, the market valuation stands at $406.14 Million. RVP’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.66% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.92% up since. When we look at Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.02 Million.

Analysts give the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RVP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Instantly RVP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.35%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.63- on Friday, Nov 20 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.0067, with the 5-day performance at 0.454 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.4938 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 219.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.62% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares while 22.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.45%. There are 81 institutions holding the Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 1.61 Million RVP shares worth $10.75 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.9% or 957.35 Thousand shares worth $6.38 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 435641 shares estimated at $3.06 Million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 287.35 Thousand shares worth around $1.91 Million.