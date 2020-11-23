In the latest trading session, 1,691,241 Nuance Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.97 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.0155, the market valuation stands at $11.88 Billion. NUAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.43% off its 52-week high of $42.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.81% up since. When we look at Nuance Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 Million.

Analysts give the Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NUAN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Nuance Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Instantly NUAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.55%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.15- on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.3306, with the 5-day performance at 0.1982 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 0.2115 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.43, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUAN’s forecast low is $34 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuance Communications, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.18% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Nuance Communications, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -29.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.1% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings to increase by 331.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.1% per year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 101.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.05%. There are 497 institutions holding the Nuance Communications, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 24.97 Million NUAN shares worth $828.77 Million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 16.98 Million shares worth $563.71 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8042662 shares estimated at $266.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 8.02 Million shares worth around $203.03 Million.