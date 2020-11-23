In the latest trading session, 1,849,491 Equillium, Inc.(NASDAQ:EQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.22 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.0631, the market valuation stands at $129.51 Million. EQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -418.2% off its 52-week high of $27.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.85% up since. When we look at Equillium, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 525.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Instantly EQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.31%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.68-7 on Monday, Nov 23 added 7.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5533, with the 5-day performance at 0.1463 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) is -0.101 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 222.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 165.78 days.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Equillium, Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.24% of Equillium, Inc. shares while 34.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.62%. There are 38 institutions holding the Equillium, Inc. stock share, with Victory Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 2.35 Million EQ shares worth $13.58 Million.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 1.07 Million shares worth $6.2 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 809450 shares estimated at $2.39 Million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 413Thousand shares worth around $3.99 Million.