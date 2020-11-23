In the latest trading session, 2,617,148 At Home Group Inc.(NYSE:HOME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.74 changing hands around $0.48 or 0.0295, the market valuation stands at $1.08 Billion. HOME’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.89% off its 52-week high of $23.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.83% up since. When we look at At Home Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 Million.

Analysts give the At Home Group Inc. (HOME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HOME as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. At Home Group Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.63.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) trade information

Instantly HOME is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.95%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.77- on Friday, Nov 20 added 5.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.0436, with the 5-day performance at 0.1881 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is -0.2096 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOME’s forecast low is $17 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.55% for it to hit the projected low.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $469.77 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that At Home Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $483.18 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $318.73 Million and $397.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.67%. The 2020 estimates are for At Home Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -558.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.3% per year.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of At Home Group Inc. shares while 83.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.23%. There are 193 institutions holding the At Home Group Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 16.23% of the shares, roughly 10.43 Million HOME shares worth $155.05 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 4.21 Million shares worth $62.63 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1510035 shares estimated at $9.8 Million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.7% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $16.25 Million.