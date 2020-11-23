In the latest trading session, 4,483,924 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.(NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.71 changing hands around $3.48 or 0.0588, the market valuation stands at $2.79 Billion. JKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.84% off its 52-week high of $90.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.79% up since. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.58 Million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.88%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $65.33- on Monday, Nov 16 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7884, with the 5-day performance at -0.0278 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is -0.2837 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +295.9% over the past 6 months, a 5.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -1.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $1.52 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.05 Billion and $1.37 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.8%. The 2020 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 101.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.01% per year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares while 68.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.06%. There are 167 institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 2.55 Million JKS shares worth $101.38 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 2.16 Million shares worth $85.77 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1750548 shares estimated at $102.06 Million under it, the former controlled 5.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 794.76 Thousand shares worth around $31.6 Million.