In the latest trading session, 1,553,844 Wynn Resorts, Limited(NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.76 changing hands around -$0.53 or -0.0055, the market valuation stands at $10.25 Billion. WYNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.89% off its 52-week high of $153.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.18% up since. When we look at Wynn Resorts, Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 Million.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Although WYNN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.55%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $99.47- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3221, with the 5-day performance at -0.0063 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 0.2296 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts, Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.25% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Wynn Resorts, Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -360.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -67.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $717.2 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.1 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.65 Billion and $953.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Wynn Resorts, Limited earnings to decrease by -32.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.11% per year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.48% of Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 73.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.85%. There are 662 institutions holding the Wynn Resorts, Limited stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 10.38 Million WYNN shares worth $745.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 10.29 Million shares worth $738.76 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4890431 shares estimated at $351.18 Million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.78 Million shares worth around $206.93 Million.