In the latest trading session, 1,479,367 Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.6 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.0147, the market valuation stands at $2.8 Billion. VLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.51% off its 52-week high of $25.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.1% up since. When we look at Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

Analysts give the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VLDR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Instantly VLDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.47%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.25- on Monday, Nov 23 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6389, with the 5-day performance at 0.076 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 0.2671 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLDR’s forecast low is $21 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings to decrease by -439.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders