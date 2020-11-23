In the latest trading session, 3,211,070 Sonos, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.99 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.0024, the market valuation stands at $2.32 Billion. SONO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.57% off its 52-week high of $22.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.65% up since. When we look at Sonos, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 Million.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Instantly SONO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.24%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.37- on Thursday, Nov 19 added 6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3444, with the 5-day performance at 0.236 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is 0.3133 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonos, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +98.11% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Sonos, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +45%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Sonos, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.6% per year.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.3% of Sonos, Inc. shares while 66.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.55%. There are 293 institutions holding the Sonos, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.74% of the shares, roughly 8.56 Million SONO shares worth $129.95 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.92% or 5.44 Million shares worth $82.61 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2340220 shares estimated at $34.24 Million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.05 Million shares worth around $29.97 Million.