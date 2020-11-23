In the latest trading session, 1,117,745 Sierra Metals Inc.(NYSE:SMTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around -$0.22 or -0.0724, the market valuation stands at $462.82 Million. SMTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.67% off its 52-week high of $3.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.04% up since. When we look at Sierra Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 506.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.67 Million.

Analysts give the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMTS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sierra Metals Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Although SMTS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.24%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.29-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 14.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7103, with the 5-day performance at 0.2 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) is 0.6988 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMTS’s forecast low is $2.12 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sierra Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares while 63.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.18%. There are 27 institutions holding the Sierra Metals Inc. stock share, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 52.25% of the shares, roughly 85.07 Million SMTS shares worth $125.06 Million.

West Family Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 1.66 Million shares worth $2.44 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. With 875891 shares estimated at $1.29 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14.04 Thousand shares worth around $22.88 Thousand.