In the latest trading session, 6,209,265 OrganiGram Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.11 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0089, the market valuation stands at $257.59 Million. OGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -227.93% off its 52-week high of $3.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 9.01% up since. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 Million.

Analysts give the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended OGI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $Error.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Although OGI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.89%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.19 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 8.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5571, with the 5-day performance at -0.0398 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -0.1389 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 107.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGI’s forecast low is $1.33 with $4.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +265.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.82% for it to hit the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 14.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.15%. There are 121 institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 19.01 Million OGI shares worth $19.96 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 1.53 Million shares worth $1.61 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 12120760 shares estimated at $18.91 Million under it, the former controlled 6.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $1.91 Million.