In the latest trading session, 2,301,908 MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.02 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.0397, the market valuation stands at $703.62 Million. MNKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.96% off its 52-week high of $3.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.51% up since. When we look at MannKind Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts give the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MNKD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. MannKind Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.97%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.09-0 on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.376, with the 5-day performance at 0.083 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 0.4951 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNKD’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.22% for it to hit the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.5%. The 2020 estimates are for MannKind Corporation earnings to increase by 56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.6% per year.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of MannKind Corporation shares while 30.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.79%. There are 175 institutions holding the MannKind Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 17.66 Million MNKD shares worth $33.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 11.33 Million shares worth $21.3 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 5999761 shares estimated at $10.5 Million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million shares worth around $8.6 Million.