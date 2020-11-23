In the latest trading session, 1,254,848 Liquidia Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.14 changing hands around -$0.26 or -0.0765, the market valuation stands at $118.54 Million. LQDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -285.35% off its 52-week high of $12.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 15.61% up since. When we look at Liquidia Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 908.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 859.93 Million.

Analysts give the Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LQDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Liquidia Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Although LQDA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.65%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.03-2 on Monday, Nov 16 added 22.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2655, with the 5-day performance at -0.201 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) is -0.247 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQDA’s forecast low is $4 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +122.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liquidia Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -64.6% over the past 6 months, a -34.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +49.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 34.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.36% of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. shares while 43.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.91%. There are 89 institutions holding the Liquidia Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Canaan Partners VIII, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 43829, the company held 7.73% of the shares, roughly 2.92 Million LQDA shares worth $12.47 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 2.49 Million shares worth $12.23 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund. With 1159013 shares estimated at $9.76 Million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 740.87 Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million.