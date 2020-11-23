In the latest trading session, 1,186,471 Kazia Therapeutics Limited(NASDAQ:KZIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.34 changing hands around -$1.66 or -0.1383, the market valuation stands at $107.99 Million. KZIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.29% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.11% up since. When we look at Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.73 Million.

Analysts give the Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KZIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Although KZIA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -13.83%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.85- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 34.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.3825, with the 5-day performance at 0.0289 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) is 0.7378 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KZIA’s forecast low is $14.82 with $20.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +95.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings to increase by 4.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares while 7.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.86%. There are 14 institutions holding the Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 550Thousand KZIA shares worth $3.71 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 150.9 Thousand shares worth $1.02 Million as of 44103.