In the latest trading session, 4,576,084 Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:KDMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.0923, the market valuation stands at $730.65 Million. KDMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.11% off its 52-week high of $5.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.01% up since. When we look at Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts give the Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KDMN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Instantly KDMN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.23%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.31-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0596, with the 5-day performance at 0.2312 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is 0.1482 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 197.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KDMN’s forecast low is $8 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +486.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 87.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kadmon Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.19% over the past 6 months, a -8.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -77.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $910Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $4.4 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. shares while 96.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.42%. There are 172 institutions holding the Kadmon Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 15.71 Million KDMN shares worth $61.59 Million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.18% or 14.01 Million shares worth $54.91 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5693344 shares estimated at $19.36 Million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 4.42 Million shares worth around $22.62 Million.