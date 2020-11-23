In the latest trading session, 14,882,098 Jaguar Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0758, the market valuation stands at $14.32 Million. JAGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -414.29% off its 52-week high of $1.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.185, which suggests the current value is an impressive 11.9% up since. When we look at Jaguar Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 Million.

Analysts give the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JAGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Although JAGX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.58%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.2295 on Thursday, Nov 19 added 10.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7427, with the 5-day performance at 0.0203 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -0.3123 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 103.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2280.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2280.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2280.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.6 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.29 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 470.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 508.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jaguar Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.46% of Jaguar Health, Inc. shares while 9.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.54%. There are 16 institutions holding the Jaguar Health, Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 382.46 Thousand JAGX shares worth $110.72 Thousand.

Wedbush Securities Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 115Thousand shares worth $33.29 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 30283 shares estimated at $14.68 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 5.08 Thousand shares worth around $2.46 Thousand.