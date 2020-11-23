In the latest trading session, 1,854,319 Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.67 or 0.1866, the market valuation stands at $150.17 Million. IDRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.02% off its 52-week high of $4.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.99% up since. When we look at Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 509.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.25 Million.

Analysts give the Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IDRA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Instantly IDRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.66%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.90-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 13.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.3407, with the 5-day performance at 0.5 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is 1.0094 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 589.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDRA’s forecast low is $5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +134.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.69%. There are 52 institutions holding the Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.07% of the shares, roughly 4.61 Million IDRA shares worth $9.86 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 967.58 Thousand shares worth $2.07 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 613295 shares estimated at $1.1 Million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 343.48 Thousand shares worth around $614.82 Thousand.