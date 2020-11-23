In the latest trading session, 3,079,178 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HTGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0172, the market valuation stands at $20.26 Million. HTGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -228.57% off its 52-week high of $0.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.267, which suggests the current value is an impressive 4.64% up since. When we look at HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 Million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

Although HTGM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.72%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.308 on Monday, Nov 16 added 7.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.5941, with the 5-day performance at -0.0135 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is -0.0924 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -52.37% over the past 6 months, a -37.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -700%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.12 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.77 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.8 Million and $2.23 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28%. The 2020 estimates are for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. earnings to increase by 15.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.04% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 33.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.89%. There are 39 institutions holding the HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 5.11 Million HTGM shares worth $1.69 Million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 2.43 Million shares worth $801.65 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 936812 shares estimated at $674.5 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 688.96 Thousand shares worth around $496.05 Thousand.