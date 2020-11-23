In the latest trading session, 3,384,133 GreenPower Motor Company Inc.(NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.04 changing hands around $3.09 or 0.1631, the market valuation stands at $418.09 Million. GP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.4% off its 52-week high of $23.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.7% up since. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.98 Million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.25% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 10.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.2%. There are 24 institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 1.38 Million GP shares worth $16.51 Million.

Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 90Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million as of 44103.