In the latest trading session, 11,754,322 Fisker Inc.(NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.3 changing hands around -$0.7 or -0.0412, the market valuation stands at $4.52 Billion. FSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.52% off its 52-week high of $21.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.63% up since. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.98 Million.

Analysts give the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FSR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $22 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.1 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 41334 will be $95.46 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $43.2 Million and $85.33 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.67%. The 2020 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to increase by 232%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders