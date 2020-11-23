In the latest trading session, 1,932,809 eXp World Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.56 changing hands around $3.08 or 0.0677, the market valuation stands at $3.4 Billion. EXPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.71% off its 52-week high of $62.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.59% up since. When we look at eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 942.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.53 Million.

Analysts give the eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EXPI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.13.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.77%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.60- on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.286, with the 5-day performance at 0.1051 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is -0.1193 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPI’s forecast low is $50 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.97% for it to hit the projected low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.25 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $447.57 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $274.02 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for eXp World Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.13% of eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares while 19.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.51%. There are 188 institutions holding the eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.14% of the shares, roughly 3.14 Million EXPI shares worth $126.53 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 1.73 Million shares worth $69.92 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1157418 shares estimated at $23Million under it, the former controlled 1.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 764.67 Thousand shares worth around $13.04 Million.